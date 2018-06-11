

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound strengthened to a 5-day high of 1.3257 against the franc and a 4-day high of 147.82 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.3195 and 146.53, respectively.



Reversing from an early low of 1.3401 against the greenback, the pound edged up to 1.3436.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 150.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the franc and 1.36 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX