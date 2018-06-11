Frankfurt (ots) - Robots and AI: Vision and Reality - Press Conference



At the CEO Round Table in Munich, the IFR President will give a preview on the new World Robotics Report 2018 with breaking news about the global automation race with robots.



Three CEOs from FANUC, KUKA and ABB, a robot expert from DHL and Professor Siciliano will discuss "Robots and AI - Vision and Reality ".



Where: At the World Robotics CEO Round Table 2018 hosted by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) at automatica, Messe Munich (Restaurant Turmblick, Entrance East)



When: 20th June 2018 (09:15 am to 11:15 am) The expert panel is looking forward to welcoming you to the ensuing discussion:



CEOs



- Dr. Kiyonori Inaba, FANUC CORPORATION, Director Executive Managing Officer, General Manager, ROBOT Business Division, Japan



- Stefan Lampa, KUKA ROBOTER, CEO Germany



- Per Vegard Nerseth, ABB ROBOTICS, Group Senior Vice President, Switzerland



Robot user



- Markus Kueckelhaus, DHL, Vice President Innovation & Trend Research, Germany,



Academic



- Professor Dr. Bruno Siciliano, University of Naples Federico II, Italy



Moderator



- Ken Fouhy, Editor in Chief, VDI Nachrichten



Agenda overview:



- Preview on new data World Robotics Industrial Robots 2018 by IFR President Junji Tsuda - Discussion on "Robots and AI: Vision and Reality" - Q&A - Personal interviews with the panelists (optional) - Get together



About automatica automatica is an international trade fair for robotics and automation and the central meeting point for manufacturers and users of integrated assembly solutions, robotics, industrial machine vision and professional service robotics. With the trend-setting topics digital transformation in manufacturing, human-robot collaboration and service robotics, automatica makes an important contribution to designing Work 4.0 at places where people bear more responsibility than ever before. At the last event in 2016, a total of 833 exhibitors from 47 countries presented their products and solutions; 43.052 visitors from more than 100 countries came to the Munich trade fair. Messe München GmbH and VDMA Robotics + Automation, conceptual sponsor of the trade fair, are behind the industry-driven concept of automatica. automatica takes place every two years. The next fair will be in Munich on June 19 to 22, 2018.



