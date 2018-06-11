

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased marginally in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in May, just below April's 2.4 percent rise.



Similarly, core inflation slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages moved up 1.1 percent, while clothing and footwear prices fell 3.2 percent. Cost of education surged 6 percent and housing and transport charges advanced 4.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May.



Another report from statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to a 14-month high of 14.5 percent in May from 12.2 percent in April.



Month-on-month, producer prices rose 1.2 percent following a 3.3 percent gain in the preceding month.



