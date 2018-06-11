SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) today announced that the Company has been named Mainstream Men's Brand of the Year and Kids' Brand of the Year at the 2018 Drapers Footwear Awards in London.

"SKECHERS started as a men's brand and has the most innovative kids shoes in the business, so to be recognized by Drapers for these two important categories within our business is a testament to the strength of our product, marketing and partners," commented Peter Youell, Managing Director of SKECHERS U.K. and Ireland. "Having received an award earlier this year for our women's footwear, this completes the picture across our entire range and shines a light on the growing need and want for our stylish footwear that doesn't compromise on comfort."

SKECHERS was also awarded as Ladies' Footwear Brand of the Year and Leader In Customer Service during the 2018 Footwear Industry Awards in February.

"These awards are thanks to the support from our amazing SKECHERS retail partners who have helped make the UK our largest market in Europe that continues to grow year after year," added Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of SKECHERS S.à.r.l. "To be recognized across multiple categories illustrates the incredible demand for Skechers. We're excited for the return of our original Skechers D'Lites collection, which has expanded the brand to new accounts and consumers across the region, for the growth in our men's and women's streetwear, and for all the lights on our kids' shoes."

The Drapers Footwear Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding performance, innovation and creativity among retailers, brands and individuals in this fast-paced sector. The prestigious award ceremony was held on June 5th at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and is supported by the British Footwear Association (BFA).

SKECHERS offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division which offers comfort-focused, trend-right product for men, women and kids, and the Skechers Performance Division for elite athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections include actress Kelly Brook, multi-award winning singer Camila Cabello, boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard, and baseball slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz. The Company's Skechers Performance Division ambassadors include elite marathon champion and Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi, and a team of pro golfers that include Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson and Scotland's Colin Montgomerie.

