Event to Feature One-on-One Meetings Between Institutional Investors and Senior Company Management from Select Cleantech Industrial Growth and a Range of Technology Companies

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host a ROTH London Conference on June 19-20, 2018, at the Dorchester Hotel in London, UK.

ROTH's one-day event will give investors extensive interaction and one-on-one/small group meetings with management teams from ~50 small/mid-cap companies in the Technology, Cleantech and Industrial sectors, and provide in-depth insights into each of them. The participating companies are available to present their investment theses, strategies, achievements to date, and upcoming milestones and catalysts. The goal of this event is to enable investors to gain direct insight into the key value drivers for this group of innovative companies by interacting with senior management and to build a stronger understanding of some of the most impactful trends coming in 2018.

In addition to one-on-one/small group meetings with company senior executives, ROTH Senior Cleantech and Technology Research Analysts will attend and provide sector- and company-specific insights, including: Philip Shen (Solar); Craig Irwin (Energy Storage, Biofuels, Advanced Lighting and Utilities of the Future); Gerard (Gerry) Sweeney (Environmental Infrastructure and Services); Matt Koranda (New Power Infrastructure and Industrial Technologies); Richard Baldry, CFA (Software); Suji Desilva, CFA (Semiconductors IT Hardware); Darren Aftahi (Internet, Media Enabling Technologies); and Scott Searle, CFA (Communications, Wireless IoT).

"Cleantech innovations are making numerous industrial sectors more energy efficient and more sustainable," said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director Investment Banking, Cleantech Industrial Growth at ROTH. "Despite the ebb and flow of government policy support, the free markets are adopting these technologies as they not only lower cost, but also make them more sustainable which is good for business. We host this event in London for the fourth consecutive year because Europe remains the epicenter of sustainability led by progressive government policy, large European companies/utilities adopting new technologies from around the world, and a European investor base focused on impact and sustainability investment."

"Technology companies offer IP that is driving global expansion in numerous ways, through a combination of software, hardware, and intelligence that is becoming infused in corporate growth plans. High growth, high margin business is continuing to ramp, and offer good opportunities to reach superior investment performance," said David Enzer, Managing Director Investment Banking. Brian Alger, CFA and Managing Director Investment Banking, added, "The proliferation of mobile devices, cloud computing, digitization, and social networks, has led to an explosion of data around the end customer and consumer, as well as enterprise client, that represents in itself an unprecedented opportunity for the technology industry. Many of the companies attending ROTH's London Conference are at the forefront of this growth opportunity, and we believe this is a great event for investors to gain exposure to a portfolio of high growth technology companies spanning the hardware, software, semiconductor, communications, mobile, internet of things, and Internet sectors."

The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact your ROTH sales representative at 949-720-5700 or e-mail: conference@roth.com.

Agenda:

Monday June 18, 2018

6:00pm Networking Dinner

Tuesday June 19, 2018

8:00am 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00am 5:00pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings (Cleantech & Industrial Growth Companies)

12:00pm 1:00pm Lunch Break

5:00pm 7:00pm Cocktail Reception

Wednesday June 20, 2018

8:00am 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00am 5:00pm 1-on-1 Small Group Meetings (Technology & Other Sector Companies)

12:00pm 1:00pm Lunch Break

Venue:

The Dorchester

Park Lane, Mayfair

London, W1K 1QA, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 20-7629-8888

Participating Companies:

The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:

ACM Research Inc ACMR Ameresco AMRC American Superconductor AMSC AquaVenture Holdings WAAS Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU Asure Software, Inc. ASUR Attunity, Ltd. ATTU Azure Power Global Ltd. AZRE Broadwind Energy, Inc. BWEN Capstone Turbine Corp. CPST CECO Environmental CECE Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY CEVA, Inc. CEVA Control4 Corporation CTRL Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. CPS Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ DMC Global BOOM eGain Corporation EGAN Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH Fitbit, Inc. FIT Fluence Corporation ASX: FLC FTE Networks FTNW Gaia, Inc. GAIA Health Insurance Innovations HIIQ Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN Hydrogenics Corporation HYGS iClick Interactive Asia Group ICLK InterDigital, Inc. IDCC Lithium Americas Corp. LAC Lydall, Inc. LDL Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK Nordic Semiconductor ASA NOD NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS Pacific Ethanol, Inc. PEIX Piedmont Lithium Limited PLLL Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW Rambus Inc. RMBS Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK Renewable Energy Group REGI ShotSpotter, Inc. SSTI Silicon Labs SLAB SolarEdge Technologies SEDG Sunnova PRIVATE The Meet Group MEET Tower International TOWR TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC Veritone, Inc. VERI Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN

