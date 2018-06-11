HERE Mobility Debuts its 'Mobility Marketplace' in London

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

HERE Mobility Marketplace opens in London for businesses looking to integrate Mobility-as-a-Service and enrich the customer experience. Users can connect to all urban transit options in the city with real-time booking, pricing and timetable features

HERE Mobility, the mobility unit of HERE Technologies, today opened their Mobility Marketplace in London, merging London's transportation services onto one platform, with live schedule updates, pricing comparisons, and booking options. Businesses looking to facilitate mobility services to their customers, can now integrate the HERE Mobility Marketplace into their offering, providing door-to-door customer service and a superior customer experience. The platform will debut as a physical transit kiosk at the London Tech Week conference, where attendees can connect directly to the Mobility Marketplace and book travel from the widest offering of mobility providers available in their city, helping people travel to their destinations seamlessly.

London is heralded as a Smart City, with one of the world's most expansive and in-demand transportation networks. In 2017, over 3.37 billion passenger journeys were made using London's vast transit network - comprised of buses, trains, ferries, bike shares, cabs, ride-shares, etc. - but despite the many ways to go from A to B, Londoners still have the longest average commute by time across all of Great Britain and transit is 6% over-capacity during AM peak hours.

The HERE Mobility Marketplace improves the ease with which mobility providers can serve transit demand and alleviate congested transit systems, providing a single point of access where all riders and all mobility suppliers are completely connected. The platform offers cities and transit planners a deep dive into smart routing options to avoid congestion, addressing mobility challenges, improving quality of life, and helping businesses understand and meet customers' mobility needs, while providing mobility suppliers access to the widest market possible.

"With over 1.5 million people moving to cities worldwide every week, cities are desperately seeking ways to help people travel from A to B," said Liad Itzhak, SVP Head of Mobility at HERE. "Yet many cities are seeing their transit networks dominated by a few big players, creating monopolies that make transit ineffective. HERE Mobility takes a holistic approach to transportation by providing an open mobility system that updates in real-time as new transit suppliers emerge. This type of platform has the power to help cities facing rapid population growth understand what transit resources exist and what gaps remain to be filled."

Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from over 120 cities in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace.

Among those to partner with HERE Mobility in London is CityFleet Networks and Green Tomato Cars. CityFleet is a member of the transport giant ComfortDelGro Corporation, one of the world's largest land transport companies. The partnership will provide access to London's largest licensed Taxi circuit with CityFleet owning and operating Comcab and having recently acquired Dialacab. Comcab also operate licensed Taxis in Liverpool and Aberdeen. Green Tomato Cars is London's largest ultra-low emission car service and the first company to operate with a hybrid fleet. It is owned by Transdev, a global transportation giant operating in 19 countries.

In addition to debuting its Mobility Marketplace kiosk at London Tech Week, HERE Mobility will host a live Smart City demo showing how their Mobility Marketplace can help cities optimize transit planning and ride efficiency.

HERE Mobility's Liad Itzhak will speak at the TechXLR keynote panel, 'Innovation in Transportation: The Ecosystem Earthquake' at 11:00 on June 12 at the ExCeL, London, alongside panelists from InMotion ventures & Meridian Mobility.

About HERE Mobility

HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility enables an open and competitive market, creating a smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, empowering people and businesses worldwide.

By providing the right tools and technology, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide, including service providers, riders, and businesses seeking to provide customers with added value. The company is leading the next mobility revolution and changing the face of transportation - new ways of getting around, and a whole new way of thinking.

Media Contact:

Jill Burkes

Jill@headline.media

+1-917-722-5054

