The Selfie Guide: This Summer's Must-have Free Travel App

UK based app "The Selfie Guide" has gained Apple's ultimate seal of approval by being chosen as the 'Featured App' in most of its major global stores.

After its successful stint on the UK's Apple App Store home page, the Apple "Selfie Guide" feature is now released across 174 countries around the world.

If you're planning a trip for the summer holidays Apple definitely thinks you should have Selfie Guide on your phone. Globetrotters head to wonderful places to capture the best selfies, but how many times have you seen Facebook statuses with heads cut out or just miss the tip of the Eiffel Tower? Selfie Guide is here to help us capture the best holiday snaps.

Launched in September 2017, "The Selfie Guide" is a unique app which combines explorative travel with the wonderful world of selfies. The app helps you capture and keep your special travel memories for ever. The app currently includes 23 guides from Paris to the Grand Canyon, taking you by coordinates to 300 of the best selfie locations. The brilliance is the app not only guides you to some of the best places we're gifted from earth, but founder and award winning professional photographer Sharon Latham, has developed the app to ensure you take the best selfie possible using guidelines and grids.

This one of a kind app has been going from strength to strength and now founders Sharon Latham and UK goal keeper Joe Hart, have been working hard to perfect the app ready for the summer months. One user said, 'The app is so helpful when you're in the middle of a big city, it's also definitely taught me how to take the best snap! Can't believe the app is totally free!'

Sharon Latham said, 'We have been so pleased with how the app has been received by our users and by the world of social media, so with this great feature from Apple we hope that the Selfie Guide goes to the next level with more exciting times ahead.'

