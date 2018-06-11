

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic growth improved slightly in the first quarter after easing in the previous quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent year-on-year, just above the 7.3 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.



Similarly, calendar adjusted GDP expanded 7.2 percent from last year versus 7.4 percent a quarter ago.



Seasonally and calendar adjusted gross domestic product increased by 2 percent compared with the previous quarter.



Another report from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey revealed that the current account deficit widened to $5.43 billion in April from $4.80 billion in March. The shortfall also increased from $3.7 billion a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX