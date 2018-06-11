

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in France following reports of a four-day strike by Air France labor unions over pay dispute.



The strike will be from June 23 to 26, even as the company plans a series of measures to solve the issue.



Air France-KLM reportedly said Chairman Anne-Marie Couderc and Air France Chief Executive Franck Terner will present the new measures at the next Central Works Council meeting on June 14.



Air France-KLM said, 'This position is incompatible with the collective interest and with any concern for the company's future.'



The ongoing dispute has already resulted in 15 days of strikes, with which the company reportedly has lost up to 400 million euros or $470.68 million.



The disputes also prompted Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac to submit his resignation in May after a majority of Air France employees at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal.



In Paris, Air France-KLM shares were trading at 6.66 euros, down 2.40 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX