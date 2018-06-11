Delta-Q Technologies Releases New 85V and 120V Industrial Lithium Battery Chargers to Meet Market Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced the release of four new high frequency lithium battery chargers in the ICL Series - the ICL1200 and ICL1500 in 85V and 120V models.

"With the offering of these four new models of our lithium battery chargers, we are fulfilling a demand from our customers to produce higher voltage chargers. We are committed to providing our customers a wide range of chargers that can best suit their electric portfolio. The release of these chargers is our response to that demand." says Trent Punnett, Delta-Q Technologies, VP of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management.

The ICL1200 and ICL1500 respectively provide 1200W and 1500W. The 85V models designed to optimally charge lithium battery systems of any lithium-ion chemistry from 14 to 24 cells in series, where the 120V models charge 21 to 34 cells in series.

Delta-Q's new lithium charger is suitable for use on any electric machine including scooters, light electric vehicles, aerial work platforms, and sports and utility vehicles.

SOFTWARE CAPABILITIES:

The Delta-Q Technologies software development team has a combined 60 years plus of CAN programming and customization experience. This team works directly with Delta-Q's OEM customers to deliver CAN-based charging solutions specific to their needs. Their current offerings include CAN bus communication for BMS and telematic integrations with CANopen and SAE J1939 protocols.

Delta-Q's software team has also built over 200 custom algorithms, ensuring that users experience better runtime and flexibility for different lithium battery chemistries.

ICL SERIES STANDARD FEATURES:

The ICL1200 and ICL500 in 85V and 120V are part of the ICL Series which share a set of standard features. This includes a wide AC input range, where the any ICL Series charger can operate on any single-phase electrical grid around the world. With a fully customizable, field replaceable cable design, and the ability to act as both an on or off board charger, the ICL Series provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with flexibility in design and deployment

The ICL Series, like the rest of Delta-Q products, are IP66-rated to protect against dirt and fluids, while its mechanical design and component selection resists vibration, shock and temperature extremes.

To learn more about the ICL Series, visit http://www.delta-q.com

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies is a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world's leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.delta-q.com.

