AniCura Joins the Mars Petcare Family

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AniCura, a leading European provider of high-quality veterinary care for companion animals, is pleased to welcome Mars Petcare as its new owner. As part of the Mars Petcare family, AniCura gains improved opportunities to continue developing advanced veterinary care and medical quality, whilst also benefiting from a long-term perspective, in-depth industrial knowledge and a global veterinary community.

AniCura was established in 2011 by Fidelio Capital and The Animal Hospital Foundation in Greater Stockholm as the first merger of companion animal hospitals in the Nordic region. Over the past seven years, the company has grown to employ more than 4 000 veterinary professionals at 200 animal hospitals and clinics across seven European countries. Today, AniCura is a role model and leading provider of advanced veterinary care, well-known for its investments in quality and people.

? We have been on an amazing journey for the past seven years with strong support from our owners to build a European quality leader. To strengthen our capabilities and continue our rapid development, we look forward to join a family-owned business with deep industrial knowledge and a long-term dedication for pet health. We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Mars to ensure we provide the best possible veterinary care now and in the future, says Peter Dahlberg, CEO AniCura.

Mars Petcare is a family-owned company with 75 000 employees in more than 50 countries. Pet care has been an important part of Mars for over 80 years and today Mars has a growing veterinary business with approximately 50 000 veterinary professionals globally. The acquisition of AniCura represents Mars Petcare's strategic entry into the European veterinary care sector. It brings together Mars Petcare's global veterinary expertise with AniCura's well-established European business.

? Mars Petcare has a long and global history of providing nutrition, veterinary care and science for pets across the globe. AniCura enjoys an exceptional reputation in the veterinary market with its quality programme, strong corporate culture and high share of referrals. Together with the team at AniCura, we look forward to benefitting from each other's best practices and competencies, improving clinical practice and continuing to advance the veterinary profession in both Europe and North America. This will support us in our purpose to create a better world for pets, says Poul Weihrauch, President, Mars Petcare.

AniCura's existing management team, led by CEO Peter Dahlberg, will continue to lead and develop the business with a maintained focus on quality, innovation and entrepreneurship, nurturing a strong, unique culture and taking clinical decisions close to the patient and customer.

Opportunities for knowledge and best practice sharing builds on the collective experiences of veterinary care companies such as BluePearl, VCA, Banfield and Pet Partners in North America and Linnaeus in the UK, all part of the Mars Petcare family.

AniCura will continue to operate as a stand-alone business and brand. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

