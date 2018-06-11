Dow Jones hat von Pressetext eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

Wien (pts010/11.06.2018/10:00) - * AOP Orphan's submission for marketing authorization of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV) in the European Union (EU) has resumed after clock-stop. The conclusion of this centralized procedure is expected for Q4/2018. * Interferons (IFNs) have been successfully applied in various hematological malignancies including PV, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and other myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) for about three decades, however no IFN has obtained regulatory approval in these indications yet. * Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is the first monopegylated IFN with an improved application of only once every two weeks (and only once per month in long-term maintenance treatment). The innovative pegylation technology and the molecule have been invented by PharmaEssentia Corporation (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 6446), a long-term partner of AOP Orphan. * In 2009, AOP Orphan has in-licensed from PharmaEssentia Corporation the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ropeginterferon alfa-2b in PV, CML and other MPNs for European, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Middle Eastern markets. * Since 2009, AOP Orphan's Development Program in PV including the phase I/II trial PEGINVERA and the phase III trials PROUD-PV, PEN-PV and CONTINUATION-PV, have established high efficacy and favorable safety and tolerability of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b in PV. PharmaEssentia Corporation has invested in preparations for commercialization of the drug in its territory and in the capability for commercial manufacturing of the drug. The company's world-class cGMP biologics facility in Taichung is certified by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) and since 2018 also by EMA , and it is designed and operated to be compliant with all U.S. FDA requirements. * Commercial availability of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is expected to fulfill an increasing need of patients and physicians for the long-term management of a yet incurable class of diseases. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is a novel, long-acting, mono-pegylated proline interferon (ATC L03AB15) with improved pharmacokinetic properties offering improved tolerability and convenience. It is administered once every two weeks, or monthly during long-term maintenance, and is expected to be the first interferon approved for PV worldwide. AOP Orphan's submission for marketing authorization in the EU is currently under EMA review. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b was discovered by PharmaEssentia, a long-term partner of AOP Orphan. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b has Orphan Drug designation in the European Union, Switzerland and the United States of America. In 2009, AOP Orphan has in-licensed from PharmaEssentia Corporation the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ropeginterferon alfa-2b in PV, CML and other MPNs for European, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Middle Eastern markets. Polycythemia Vera Polycythemia Vera (PV) is a cancer of the blood-building cells in the bone marrow resulting in a chronic increase of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. This condition may result in circulatory disorders such as thrombosis and embolism, as well as malignant transformation to myelofibrosis or leukemia. PV is an incurable disease. Interferons are the only known class of drugs with the potential for disease modification. AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG AOP Orphan is a multinational company with headquarters in Vienna, Austria, focusing on clinical research, development and distribution of medicines for rare and complex diseases. The company also provides individualized and customized services to meet and accommodate the needs of physicians and patients across Europe, the Middle East & Asia. Currently AOP Orphan is concentrating on orphan and complex diseases in Hematology & Oncology, Cardiology & Pulmonology, and CNS & Gastroenterology. Contact Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG Wilhelminenstrasse 91/IIf, 1160 Vienna, Austria Dr. Christoph Klade, Chief Scientific Officer E: christoph.klade@aoporphan.com (Ende) Aussender: AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals Aktiengesellschaft Ansprechpartner: AOP Tel.: +43 503 72 44-24 E-Mail: olena.weissenbacher@aoporphan.com Website: www.aoporphan.at Quelle: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20180611010

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2018 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)