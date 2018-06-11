After awarding two hybrid solar projects to China's Shuangdeng Group and India's Waare in late May, the Afghan government has now launched a new bid for a 5 MW hybrid solar plant in Ghor province.The Ministry of energy and water of Afghanistan (MEW) has issued a tender for the construction of a 5 MW hybrid solar power plant in the province of Ghor, which is located in the central part of the country. The ministry said the tender will be conducted under International Competitive Bidding (ICB) procedures. Bidders shall include a bank statement, line of credit or any other reputed document indicating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...