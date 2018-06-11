EXCHANGE NOTICE 2018-06-11 STRUCTURED BONDS Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 4 bond loan(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S with effect from 2018-06-12. Last day of trading is set to 2021-06-02, 2022-05-31, 2023-05-30, 2024-05-30. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682635