

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.K. industrial output, trade data and construction output figures, all for April. U.K. industrial production is forecast to remain at 0.1 percent on month.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 0.8795 against the euro, 1.3232 against the Swiss franc, 1.3427 against the U.S. dollar and 147.66 against the yen as of 4:25 am ET.



