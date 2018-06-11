Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Worth $6.48 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global neuromorphic computing market size is expected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2024, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for artificial intelligence and cognitive and brain robots is acting as a major growth driving factor for the market.

Neuromorphic chips allow users to avail numerous advantages such as high speed, low power consumption, cognitive computing, and optimum usage of memory. In addition, these chips find high application in aerial surveillance, satellite imagery, and audio and signal processing. There has been considerable demand from a wide range of industrial verticals, such as consumer electronics, automotive, robotics, and military and defense.

Major industry players are focusing on development of neural processing units, which can be combined in a processor chip for reverse-engineering of the human brain. Companies increasingly making significant investments in R&D activities pertaining to development of neuroscience and computing before foraying into the industry.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The consumer electronics end-use segment dominated the global neuromorphic computing market, accounting for a share of over 62.0% in 2016. This can be attributed to increasing utilization of brain computers and smart wearable devices

North America dominated the market and acquired 34.0% of the total market in 2016. This can be majorly attributed to presence of key neuromorphic chip vendors in the region

Key industry participants include Brain Corporation (U.S.); CEA Leti ( France ); General Vision, Inc. (U.S.); Hewlett Packard (U.S.); HRL Laboratories LLC (U.S.); IBM Corporation (U.S.); Intel Corporation (U.S.); Knowm Inc. (U.S.); Numenta, Inc. (U.S.); Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.); and Vicarious FPC, Inc. (U.S.)

Grand View Research has segmented the global neuromorphic computing market report on the basis of application, end use, and region:

- Neuromorphic Computing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2024)

Signal Processing

Data Processing

Image Processing

Object Detection

Others

- Neuromorphic Computing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2024)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

- Neuromorphic Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2024)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

South America Brazil

MEA



