

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc and Innogy SE (IGY.DE) Monday said they have appointed Gordon Boyd as Chief Financial Officer Designate for the new independent British energy supply and services company.



Gordon will take up his new role on July 4, 2018 and will work for the formation and listing of the new company. Gordon will have no involvement in the leadership or management of either existing organisation.



Gordon has experience both in the energy sector and in major listed companies.



Innogy will hold a minority stake of 34.4 percent in the combined retail company. SSE will demerge its stake of 65.6 percent to its shareholders upon completion of the transaction.



