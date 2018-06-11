Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, have partnered to create a cloud-based, end-to-end mobility services platform for carmakers.

The mobility services platform for carmakers will shift the focus from using software to alter the in-car user experience to creating a holistic customer experience that covers every customer touchpoint, from sharing services to UX platforms. The shift, driven by car-as-a-service companies like Uber and Lyft, changes the way consumers view mobility valuing convenience over ownership.

"Carmakers today have an opportunity to take control of the entire customer journey," says Mikael Söderberg, Senior Technical Director, of Luxoft Automotive. "This platform acts as a blueprint that allows them to own the customer experience by making more out of their customer data. By taking control of their software, carmakers can shape how people interact with their brand from the point of purchase."

"This platform will provide easy, relevant, consistent, timely, and contextual customer mobility services, seamlessly across all channels both inside and outside the car. This unique UX platform is the basic foundation for seamless end-to-end customer engagement journeys in mobility," explains Thomas Richter, Industry Principal at Pegasystems.

To enhance the user experience, Luxoft and Pega are building a futureproof mobility services platform capable of incorporating features such as rider management, service management, predictive diagnostics, mobile communication, and mobility services. The platform can be integrated into other cloud platforms, such as Alexa, AWS or Google Home, and has the ability to personalize the connected car by associating attributes such as navigation options, preferred driver settings, and points of interest to a user's individual profile.

The solution is being built on Pega Platform, the industry-leading application development platform, and will be integrated with Luxoft's PELUX Qt automotive digital cockpit software suite, a Linux-based open source platform. Luxoft will operate as a strategic deployment partner in the automotive sector and will lead the development of the software.

While still in development, this solution will enable OEMs to quickly integrate new features into vehicles without having to start from scratch, and is already being worked on in collaboration with major car manufacturers. Since this solution is an open platform, it can also incorporate future technology partners to add new functions.

As a Pega Partner, Luxoft has deep Pega expertise and dedicated practice focused on delivering customer engagement and operational excellence solutions for its customers in Europe, APAC, and the US leveraging its onshore and near shore centers. Luxoft will leverage these delivery capabilities to rapidly deploy solutions for automotive companies in these geographies.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit their website.

