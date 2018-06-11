Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to extend the current fee holiday for futures and options on the Danish OMX Copenhagen 25 index (OMXC25). The fee holiday will be extended to 31 December 2018. During the fee holiday, all transaction fees related to OMXC25 futures and options, including closing fees at expiration, will be waived for all account types (market maker, proprietary, and client accounts). Furthermore, the Liquidity Provider program currently in place for OMXC25 futures, will continue to apply, as announced in Exchange Notice 72/17. As a result of the program, the average best bid offer spread has improved, and during the fourth week of May 2018 it was on average around 7 bps compared to around 12 bps during the fourth week in September 2017. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682647