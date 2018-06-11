Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne's Powerful New Portable X-Ray Generator featured at EU Conference for Non-Destructive Testing

ANDRIMONT, Belgium, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne ICM (http://www.teledyneicm.com/), and Teledyne DALSA (http://teledynedalsa.com/ndt), both Teledyne Technologies companies and global leaders in high-performance x-ray solutions, will take part in the European Conference for Non-Destructive Testing (http://www.ecndt2018.com/) (ECNDT). Teledyne ICM will officially announce the launch of the CP275D (http://www.teledyneicm.com/products/ndt/cp275/), a new addition to its CPSERIES (http://www.teledyneicm.com/ndt/ndt-products/cp-series/directional-units-en-2/) of portable x-ray generators. ECNDT takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden, from June 11-15. Both companies will exhibit in booth C03:21.

Teledyne ICM's CP275D has an output voltage range spanning from 20 to 275kV. This constant potential portable generator is able to penetrate up to 60 mm of steel, and weighs only 23 kg, which makes it the lightest x-ray generator capable of producing such power.

The CPSERIES is designed to revolutionize the handling and performance of portable x-ray sets and features a shutter, a laser pointer, a beryllium window, an aluminum filter, and two integrated diaphragms. Extremely powerful and capable of penetrating from 42 mm to as much as 70 mm of steel, SITEX CPSERIES generators' broad input power range (from 90 to 264 VAC) can be operated on virtually any grid in the world. Low power consumption helps ensure inspections are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

In addition, our digital x-ray solutions are also evolving. With the brand new version of Sherlock, our state-of-the-art GO-SCAN (http://www.teledyneicm.com/products/ndt/go-scan15-10-xr/) software, operators are now able to use a vast array of filters, improved histogram analysis, and automatic IQI detection.

What: Europe Conference for Non-Destructive Testing

Where: Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre, Booth C03:21

When: June 11-15, 2018

Media Note:

For interview requests please email laurent.colson@teledyne.com (mailto:laurent.colson@teledyne.com).

About Teledyne's X-ray Solutions

Teledyne DALSA (http://teledynedalsa.com/ndt) and Teledyne ICM (http://www.teledyneicm.com/) provide state-of-the-art digital x-ray image sensing, portable x-ray generators and software solutions to industrial and scientific equipment manufacturers, service providers and end-users worldwide. Building on more than 30 years of proven capability and innovation, our combined technology enables leading-edge product design for NDT.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne ICM reserve the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Laurent Colson

Teledyne ICM

Tel: +32-87-440-150

laurent.colson@teledyne.com (mailto:laurent.colson@teledyne.com)

Sales Contacts:

sales.rad-icon@teledynedalsa.com (mailto:sales.rad-icon@teledynedalsa.com)

icm.sales@teledyne.com (mailto:icm.sales@teledyne.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d244a005-bada-457b-8172-0c00d1a54636 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d244a005-bada-457b-8172-0c00d1a54636)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Teledyne DALSA via Globenewswire

