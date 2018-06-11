London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, taking their cue from a positive Asian session as investors shrugged off an acrimonious G7 meeting and geared up for a busy week that includes a historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump and three central bank meetings. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 7,717.33, while the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at 1.3435 and 0.2% lower versus the euro at 1.1370 ahead of Tuesday's Brexit amendment votes ...

