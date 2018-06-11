Keywords Studios has bought video games services provider Blindlight for up to $10m from its founder, Lev Chapelsky. Under the terms of the deal, Keywords is paying an initial $3.64m in cash and will issue 64,521 new ordinary shares to the seller on the first anniversary of the acquisition, which will then be subject to orderly market provisions for a further 12 months. There is also a deferred consideration of up to $4.8m payable to the seller in cash depending on the performance of the ...

