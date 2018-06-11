Old Mutual revealed that the spin-off and initial public offer of its Quilter arm would be priced at 125p to 155p per share. The Anglo-South African group is looking to float up to 9.6% of Quilter shares, plus a possible over-allotment option of up another 9.5%. Final confirmation of the offer price is expected to be announced on or about 25 June. Formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth Management until rebranding last year, Quilter was recently revealed by its FTSE 100-listed parent to have grown ...

