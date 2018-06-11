Audit firm KPMG and a senior partner has been fined £4.6m and reprimanded by the UK accounting watchdog over its work on the financial statements of scandal-hit Quindell Plc for the period ended 31 December 2013. The misconduct related to two audit areas, and included failure to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements as a whole were free from "material misstatement, failure to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence and failure to exercise sufficient professional ...

