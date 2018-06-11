At the request of Flexion Mobile Plc., 4306881, Flexion Mobile Plc's shares will be traded on First North as from June 13, 2018. The company has 41,132,958 shares as per today's date. Short name: FLEXM -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 41,132,958 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: GB00BZ1MDB19 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156423 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 4306881 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 (0)8-528 00 399.