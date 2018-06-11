TOKYO, June 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - KDDI subsidiaries KDDI Shanghai, KDDI Hong Kong and KDDI Singapore are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement with UiPath SRL for resale of the UiPath RPA Platform in Asia.UiPath Inc. is one of the world's leading suppliers of robotic process automation (RPA) software whose products have already been adopted by 250 companies in Japan and 1,000 companies worldwide.The agreement enables KDDI Shanghai, KDDI Hong Kong, and KDDI Singapore to harness the global implementation capabilities of KDDI to provide customers throughout APAC region with UiPath RPA services.KDDI believes that the capability of RPA, which enables simple, standardized automation and streamlining of business processes, translates into improved labor productivity and the shift to high-value-added white-collar business processes, and that its dissemination will accelerate throughout Asia in the near future.As the KDDI Group works to achieve its goal of integrating telecommunications and life design, it strives to be a company that is always offering exciting new ideas. We provide powerful support for the global business operations of our client companies, creating new customer experience value.Supporting area coverage for UiPath solutions:Throughout mainland China (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Dalian etc.), Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, etc. (Service availability to be phased in by area)UiPath RPA Platform introduction pages:China Mainland: http://cn.kddi.com/zh_cn/products_services/detail2/uipath-with-kddi.htmlHong Kong: http://hk.kddi.com/products_services/detail2/id=1297Southeast Asia: http://sg.kddi.com/products_services/detail2/uipath-with-kddi.htmlAbout UiPath SRLFounded in 2005 in Romania, UiPath SRL is a world RPA leader with a diverse client base among major global financial institutions, manufacturers, advertising agencies and others. They currently operate in ten locations worldwide, including their U.S. headquarters, and offices in Japan, Britain, Romania, France, Germany, the Netherlands, India and the UAE. UiPath SRL handles the APAC business operations of UiPath Inc. of the United States. https://www.uipath.com/About KDDIKDDI is the second largest telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes fintech, e-commerce and nationwide electric power utility services.With a 60-year history, KDDI is today focused on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the TELEHOUSE brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.*This release is an abridged translation of the full announcement:http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2018/05/23/3171.htmlSource: KDDI CORPORATIONCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.