Balluun Announces the Appointment of William Yung as New Advisory Board Member

Balluun, the leading social e-commerce platform provider, strengthens its advisory board with the addition of financial expert William Yung.

William Yung, founder and Managing Partner of Emerge Capital Group, will support Balluun with his more than 25 years of experience in the fields of finance and business development of private enterprises and investment firms.

After graduating from University of Alberta, Canada with a Degree in Finance and Accounting, William started his career in Hong Kong. From 1992 until 1999 he held managing positions in several property investment and consultancy companies like Metrosun Investments Ltd. In the following years he became Business Development Director at HelloAsia Corporation, a loyalty marketing and CRM company, and Vice President Operations at Techpacific Capital. In 2002 he founded Emerge Capital Group, an advisory firm providing corporate finance and business development services to private companies and private equity funds in the Greater China region.

Roland Kümin, CEO of Balluun, welcomes William Yung as a new member of Balluun's advisory board: "We welcome William on board. With William's experience and business relationships, we strengthen our position in the Asian markets further."

William Yung expressed: "I am delighted to be part of the Balluun's team of professionals. I am convinced that Balluun's social e-commerce technology is the solution for the challenges B2B businesses across all industries have to face. Powering and engaging industry-dedicated communities 24/7 all year round has never been so crucial."

Balluun - Powering the Future of Business Networks

The leading provider of B2B social e-commerce worldwide. Since 2012 we have been promoting B2B marketplaces around the world 24/7/365 by launching industry-specific digital marketplaces which directly connect wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands, products and consumers.

Our platform allows trade-show organizers and trade associations to easily and cost-effectively create and scale their own digital marketplaces to expand their business by engaging their industry- specific audiences digitally. Our partnership model allows these organizations to build a competitive advantage with a low-cost investment and a high revenue share opportunity.

From our headquarters in Zürich to our development center in Silicon Valley and our offices in New York, London, Lausanne, and Hong Kong we empower business-to-business communities, commerce and services worldwide by providing patented and established technologies, an open and scalable Cloud solution as well as efficient marketing, sales and customer success services.

