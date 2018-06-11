ZURICH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A dedicated presentation of works by artist Carlos Cruz-Diez , from the UBS Art Collection, will feature in the UBS Lounge, presented in collaboration with the artist's studio

UBS strengthens its commitment to providing platforms for dialogue for collectors and cultural philanthropists

"These 25 years of successful partnership between UBS and Art Basel build on our mutual commitment to pioneer bold initiatives with cultural impact. Art enriches lives. It offers pleasure, the thrill of discovering new perspectives, and, ultimately, the chance to leave behind a legacy. Passion drives collectors and passion is also a valuable proposition in the global art market, which, valued at an estimated $63.7 billion is often a fascinating mirror of wider economic trends. Art fairs accounted for an estimated 46% of dealer sales in 2017, and Art Basel clearly remains the leading global platform connecting collectors with the most important galleries, dynamic artists, and artworks being produced today."

Martin Blessing, Co-President, Global Wealth Management, UBS

UBS celebrates 25 years as Lead Partner of Art Basel, (14 - 17 June 2018), with a dedicated exhibition of work by artist Carlos Cruz-Diez from the UBS Art Collection, presented in the UBS Lounge. Carlos Cruz-Diez is considered one of the key 20th century thinkers in the realm of color, and is adept at creating participatory visual experiences.

The presentation at Art Basel in Basel will feature works from the UBS Art Collection that were part of an architectural intervention by Carlos Cruz-Diez at the former Union Bank of Switzerland building in Zurich in the 1970s. Chromo-kinetic elements were integrated into elements of the building so that people in halls, corridors and common spaces were captivated by an ever-changing color scheme.

The works presented at Art Basel in Basel will be exhibited together for the first time since 2011. Some have not been seen in public, while others have been displayed in UBS flagship buildings in London, Hong Kong and Panama. The UBS Art Collection is pleased to have the chance to work closely with Carlos Cruz-Diez and his studio, which restored several artworks for the display in the lounge at Art Basel in Basel.

Carlos Cruz-Diez said: "The 'Environnement Chromatique' [Chromatic Environment] of the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) headquarters, on which I worked over 4 years, is one of my integrations of art in architecture I have the fondest memories about. Art is a complex structure of communication, expression, discovery and invention. Every work of art, every human production, is important when it modifies a former way of thinking."

Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection, said: "The relationship between the UBS Art Collection and Carlos Cruz-Diez exemplifies the Collection's approach of close collaboration with living artists over many years. Ambitious site-specific artworks, created in collaboration with a diverse group of international artists, is one of the defining legacies of our collection."

Martin Blessing, Co-President, Global Wealth Management, UBS said: "Collections are brought alive by their audiences. We endeavor to share our collection as much as possible and to mark the re-opening of UBS' Zurich headquarters at Bahnhofstrasse later this year, there will be a significant new presentation of emerging and established artists."

UBS has been collecting contemporary art for the last 60 years, driven by the company's long-held belief that the art of today provides inspiration and encourages innovative thinking. With over 30,000 works, The UBS Art Collection is one of the most significant corporate art collections. UBS supports artists and galleries and actively lends works to major art museums and cultural institutions for public exhibitions. A selection of 54 works by Ed Ruscha from the Collection are currently the subject of a dedicated exhibition at the esteemed Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk, Denmark. Ed Ruscha VERY: Works from the UBS Art Collection is on view until 19 August 2018.

UBS shares its passion for art and collecting with a global community of clients. The firm employs over 20 experts globally to deliver its art platforms, to convene and connect exceptional people in the art world through its global networks, and to provide strategic guidance on managing art collections and legacy planning through our Art Competence Center. In 2015 UBS developed the Global Philanthropists Community, which, with over 400 members is now the world's largest private network exclusively for philanthropists. Following its success and responding to interest from clients, UBS has recently established the Art Collectors Circle, a global community for UHNW collectors who are passionate about art to connect and share knowledge.

Gabriel Castello, Executive Vice Chairman, Global Wealth Management, UBS: "In today's complex art world it is important to facilitate dialogue on the impact of philanthropy and patronage. There is demand for a global platform which can bring together individuals who are passionate about contributing to the art world, to share learnings and to discuss best practice. Our clients want this from us and we are partnering with them to make it happen."

The firm's passion for art drives its role as a longstanding supporter of the arts. UBS actively enables clients and audiences to participate in the international conversation about art and the global art market through its global lead partnership with Art Basel and the firm's collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative. These activities are complemented by partnerships with fine art institutions including the Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland, Galleria d'Arte Moderna in Milan, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, the Deichtorhallen in Hamburg, Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.