The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 June 2018. ISIN DK0060950111 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 153511 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name NDIEMMAEN ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682657