



TOKYO, June 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - KDDI and subsidiary KDDI Singapore are joining forces with FLECT to offer Cariot vehicle management services to corporate clients in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.Cariot is a real-time vehicle management service that provides corporate clients with the ability to use the Internet to monitor digital data including vehicle speed and distance traveled, engine rpm, fuel consumption, primary electric power voltage and more. No special installation is required, Cariot simply plugs into a vehicle's cigarette lighter.The ability to make vehicle information visible enhances compliance and safety capabilities while helping cut costs and make business operations more efficient. Using the Global Air SIM card provided by SORACOM Inc., the service is capable of roaming and automatically switches from one country's systems to the next when a vehicle crosses a national border.This is particularly useful in regions such as Southeast Asia, in which vehicles frequently pass through numerous adjacent countries and vehicle traceability has become an important issue. Numerous traffic accidents have also been caused by unsafe driving practices such as sudden starts, making employee driver education a crucial issue for companies.As a distributor, KDDI Singapore will begin by offering the service to Japanese corporate customers in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and will expand its sales effort among local firms. As the international regional distribution hub for Cariot, KDDI Singapore will also work to make the service available in as many countries and regions as possible.As KDDI Group works to achieve its goal of integrating telecommunications and life design, it strives to be a company that is always offering exciting new ideas. We provide powerful support for the global business operations of our client companies, creating new customer experience value.For details, visit the KDDI website at: http://sg.kddi.com/products_services/detail2/cariot-with-kddi.htmlAbout FLECTFLECT Co. Ltd. pursues its stated goal of "Using the Internet to seek a more fulfilling life for everyone" primarily through Salesforce-centered efforts. FLECT also provides support for IoT service implementation, and provides the Cariot connected-car service. A consulting partner of salesforce.com Inc., FLECT has strengths in the area of software development and service design. http://www.flect.co.jp/ (in Japanese)About KDDI SingaporeAs the Regional Headquarters of KDDI Group in Southeast Asia, KDDI Singapore offers comprehensive telecommunications solution services to companies operating in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia. Understanding the distinctive character of regional locales, KDDI Singapore provides its services from a perspective that is global, yet local. See http://sg.kddi.com.About KDDIKDDI is the second largest telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes fintech, e-commerce and nationwide electric power utility services.With a 60-year history, KDDI is today focused on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the TELEHOUSE brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.*This release is an abridged translation of the full announcement:http://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2018/05/28/3181.html