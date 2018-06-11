The new tenders, which will be open to both domestic and international players, will select grid-connected IPP projects totaling 150 MW and off-grid hybrid gas/diesel and solar projects with a combined capacity of 50 MW.The Algerian Council of Ministers has approved two new tenders for the deployment of 200 MW of solar that the Algerian Minister of Energy, Mustapha Guitouni had pre-announced in April, and that may be issued over the coming weeks. According to government-owned news portal, Portail Algerien des Energies Renouvelables, of the planned 200 MW, around 150 MW will be tendered in the ...

