EXCHANGE NOTICE 11.6.2018 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 12.6.2018 2 bonds issued by YIT Corporation will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 12.6.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 11.6.2018 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 12.6.2018 2 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 12.6.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii YIT Corporation. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682663