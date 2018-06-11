Smart homes solutions provider LightwaveRF reshuffled its board after Andrew Pearson has stepped down from his role as chief executive and left the company. The AIM traded company said on Monday that Pearson has been replaced by chief financial officer Kevin Edwards who will hold the role in the interim before Onzo Ltd's chief sales officer Jason Elliott joins as permanent chief executive in mid-September. Barry Gamble, Chairman, said: "We look forward to welcoming Jason Elliott who brings with ...

