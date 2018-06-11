Computing, power and communication product manufacturer Solid State plc on Monday received £4.3m worth of orders to supply power units for autonomous robots operating in cold climate conditions. The AIM traded company said it was commissioned to design and supply power units to the end customer's smart warehouses, providing products that will be able to meet the demands of the modern 24/7 fast moving consumer goods fulfilment cycle. Gary Marsh, chief executive at Solid State, said: "This ...

