Social media companies such as Facebook face further tough European Union privacy regulations that would block them from reading private messages sent between users. New regulations supporting the recently imposed new GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe, are currently being debated by the EU and would further protect citizens' privacy from internet companies. The 'e-privacy' rules have been delayed due to disagreements in Brussels, but are set to go into force this year, reported ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...