Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 08-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.57p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---