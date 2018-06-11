Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Hurricane Energy (HUR) 11-Jun-2018 / 10:57 GMT/BST London, UK, 11 June 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Hurricane Energy (HUR)* The development of Hurricane's Lancaster early production system (EPS) remains on track for H119 first oil. We estimate a 1 January 2018 point-forward IRR of 63% for the EPS phase based on current commodity price forecasts. We use the EIA's short-term oil forecast with Brent at $66/bbl for 2019 and long-term $70/bbl (from 2022). We believe the market is fully valuing a 10-year Lancaster EPS phase (34.7p/share net of debt), a project that has the potential to significantly de-risk our RENAV of 81.0p/share (increased from 78.4p/share). Our RENAV includes a risked value for Lancaster full field development and two mid-sized field developments (250mmbo) at Lincoln and Halifax. Our RENAV stands at 81.0p/share (up 3% from 78.4p/share) as we mark to market for EIA 2019 oil price assumptions and increase our EPS commercial chance of success from 90% to 100%. We continue to include 10% capex cost contingency, which we expect to release closer to first oil. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]

