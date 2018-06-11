Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 08-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2044.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 2062.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1994.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 2012.87p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---