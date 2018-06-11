Industry association for the off-grid solar energy sector gains new member specializing in modular solar-powered systems to bring energy, connectivity and content to off-grid communities globally

Kumbaya, Inc., the company behind the zeroXess solution for off-grid power, connectivity and content, today announced its membership in the Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA), an independent, not-for-profit industry association that serves as the voice of the off-grid solar energy industry. GOGLA was created to accelerate access to modern energy, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 7. The organization strives to be the voice of the fast-growing sector, representing over 130 companies and organizations within the solar lighting and home electrification industry.

Kumbaya's mission is to connect the unconnected, bringing people in off-grid communities access to zeroXess, an economically-priced home energy and communication hub. zeroXess is equipped with a touchscreen to allow users to easily view, monitor and control power, connectivity, lights, communication and the consumption of information. Kumbaya is also developing a custom cloud-based solution to centralize and facilitate access and connection between the people using zeroXess and specialists in healthcare, banking, entrepreneurship, and community-building.

zeroXess uses a simple single board computer and is powered by 120W solar panels with industry-leading efficiency. Equipped with agnostic connectivity and direct one and two-way communications leveraging 2G/3G, WiFi, Bluetooth, TVWS, and satellite connectivity, the system not only brings the power of sunlight indoors, powering four LED light fixtures and up to six USB-powered devices, such as mobile phones and medical devices, but also delivers TV and radio capabilities to bring local news, information and entertainment to off-grid communities. Built-in sensors within the system detect and warn against hazards like CO/CO2, temperature, and humidity. The platform also allows access for non-invasive eHealth monitoring devices and point-of-care decision support.

"We are proud to accept Kumbaya as the newest member of GOGLA, and anticipate the company and its zeroXess solution will benefit tremendously from the network and resources available through membership," said GOGLA's Executive Director, Koen Peters. "The products and solutions that GOGLA members promote transform lives by improving health and education, creating jobs and income opportunities and helping consumers save money, and Kumbaya's zeroXess exemplifies each of these attributes."

Based in Utrecht, The Netherlands, GOGLA is the industry association of the off-grid lighting and electrification sector. Founded in 2012, GOGLA's objective is to help the industry grow quickly but sustainably. With more than 1 billion people living without access to electricity, about one in seven people on earth, off-grid energy appliances and services can address this issue, particularly across developing and emerging countries.

"Kumbaya is tackling the challenges related to connecting the unconnected head-on," said Mike Freni, founder and CEO of Kumbaya. "Four billion people in this world are unconnected and zeroXess aims to bring sustainable energy and connectivity to them, however the challenges don't end just there. Kumbaya is creating the tools and content needed to truly connect and educate these people, many of whom don't read or write. We are bringing basic education and entertainment to improve their lives, and together we will make a lasting positive impact."

About Kumbaya

Kumbaya is "Connecting the Unconnected," bringing sustainable power, connectivity and content to off-grid communities globally. Energy powers connectivity. Connectivity powers knowledge. And knowledge powers social and economic progress. Kumbaya's mission is to create sustainable solutions that enable the under-served, unconnected people of our world to transform their lives. With this in mind, Kumbaya built zeroXess, a solar-powered home energy and communications platform that is affordable, reliable and sustainable, to ensure there is always electricity, light, connectivity, and access to the information of the world. Founded in 2016, Kumbaya is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.Kumbaya.co.

