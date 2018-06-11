

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced a definitive agreement for a strategic partnership. As part of the partnership, Rockwell Automation will make a $1 billion equity investment in PTC, and Rockwell Automation's Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, will join PTC's board effective with the closing of the equity transaction. Rockwell Automation will make a $1 billion equity investment in PTC by acquiring 10,582,010 newly issued shares at a price of $94.50, representing an approximate 8.4% ownership interest in PTC.



Rockwell Automation intends to fund the investment through a combination of cash on hand and commercial paper borrowings. PTC intends to use the proceeds from the equity investment to repurchase stock to offset dilution.



Rockwell Automation separately announced that the company is increasing its share repurchase target for fiscal year 2018 to $1.5 billion. This represents a $300 million increase to its previous plans to repurchase $1.2 billion of its stock in fiscal 2018.



