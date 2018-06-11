

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production decreased in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed Monday.



Industrial output dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 1.2 percent increase in March.



Among groupings, production in the energy sector fell 4.8 percent over the month and those of consumer goods slid by 1.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 1.9 percent in April from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



