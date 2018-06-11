Luminato Digital TV Platform Türksat to Free Headend Space for the Increasing IP Traffic With Teleste's Compact Luminato Digital TV Platform

TURKU, Finland, 11 June 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will deliver a complete headend system to Türksat, the leading satellite and cable operator in Turkey in cooperation with Teleste's official Turkish Value Added Reseller. Consisting of Teleste's Luminato digital headend solution, the deployment will provide Türksat with a state-of-the-art platform for CATV, OTT and IPTV delivery and live content processing.

"We look forward to continue our cooperation with Teleste to provide Türksat with the latest headend technology on the market. We are confident that the flexible and compact Luminato platform meets their requirements of rich and reliable content delivery for years to come", notes Ender Kümüstekin, sales director.

The Luminato platform is designed to offer operators easy and flexible options for content reception and live content processing. The platform is able to support any combination of the available modules, which enables operators to adjust the service according to their specific needs. Due to its compact architecture, one RU Luminato chassis can host up to 144 QAM channels, ensuring the availability of high-performing video services in a space-saving form factor.

"With the amount of IP traffic increasing by the day, many cable operators are expanding their business by scaling up their networks and DOCSIS-based IP capacity. However, as networks grow, headend sites and hubs- which are usually set in buildings with limited available space-cannot be easily extended or relocated to take care of the increase in installations. This means that operators need to find solutions that can utilize the existing headend space to the maximum. As a digital TV headend with one of the highest densities in the market, Teleste Luminato provides an excellent option for saving space while meeting diverse consumer needs", explains Julius Tikkanen, vice president of Video Service Platforms for Teleste.

A greener and globally trusted option for headends

Despite the high-density rack, the Luminato features a reduced need for cooling, which minimizes its power consumption. This makes it a great choice for environments where eco-friendliness and cost-effectiveness are desired. In addition, flexible redundancy options, easy-to-use web-based UI enabling fast deployments and remote management for centralized management are supported. The rich functionality, combined with high reliability, have made Luminato trusted by cable TV operators and telcos of varying sizes and feature demands worldwide.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had approximately 1500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

