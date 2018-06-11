DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Distribution to shareholders

DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Distribution to shareholders

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 2 August 2017, the shareholders of the Company at that date (the "Continuing Shareholders") passed resolutions to wind-up the Company (the "Liquidation Resolutions") and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

Following the passing of the Liquidation Resolutions, and the passing of the Discount Trigger Resolution by the shareholders of the Company on 9 March 2017 (which obliged the Company to redeem all shareholders of the Company that voted in favour of the Discount Trigger Resolution (the "Redeeming Shareholders")), the Liquidators announce their intention to make a third interim liquidation payment to Continuing Shareholders and a fourth interim liquidation payment to Redeeming Shareholders (the "Payments") of:

GBP £13.58808 per redeemable ordinary share of no par value in the Company (the "Rate")

The Payments have been calculated by reference to the proceeds received by the Company from the fourth quarterly redemption of the Company's holding in DW Catalyst Offshore Fund, Ltd which has been apportioned accordingly between the relevant number of Continuing Shareholders and Redeeming Shareholders, in accordance with the timetables referenced in the Company's circulars to shareholders dated 17 February 2017 and 12 July 2017, respectively.

As the Payments are being made in four quarterly tranches the amount that will be paid to both Continuing Shareholders and Redeeming Shareholders will be equal to 25% of the Rate stated above.

The Payments will be paid by CREST on 14 June 2018 and 15 June 2018 for Redeeming Shareholders and Continuing Shareholders, respectively.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com