Norgine France With 100 Years of Expertise Celebrates New Manufacturing Investment

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Norgine B.V. a European specialist pharmaceutical company announced today the visit of Olivier Marleix, Member of the French Assemblée Nationale Eure-et-Loir, Wassim Kamel, Sub-Prefect of Dreux and Gérard Hamel, Mayor of Dreux to celebrate investment at its manufacturing site in Dreux, France.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )



Since 2015, the company has invested a total of EUR 8 million in its manufacturing and quality capabilities at the Dreux facility. This includes new technology to produce MOVICOL Ready to Take and additional packaging facilities for LYMPHOSEEK and DANTRIUM IV.

Norgine employs over 1,000 personnel in Europe and Australia - with over 200 employees in France, located in Dreux and Rueil Malmaison:

Dreux site: manufacturing, quality control and contract manufacturing activities. Norgine produces around 15 medicinal products in Dreux to supply 50 countries.

Rueil Malmaison: commercial activities.

Peter Stein, CEO at Norgine said: "Part of Norgine's strength as a partner lies in its high quality manufacturing and distribution facilities in Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France. These help to enable Norgine to integrate and launch new innovative products which deliver value to healthcare professionals and improve patients' lives."

Access the full press release on http://www.norgine.com /media

Media Contact:

Isabelle Jouin, T: +44-(0)-189-582-6237