A team from Rice University and Los Alamos National Laboratory has been able to observe electronic properties of perovskites at the quantum scale, and made discoveries likely to impact the development of perovskite solar cells.With research teams all over the world working on solar cells and other electronic devices utilizing perovskite materials, using standardized measurements to document their behavior and performance is an important step toward further improvements. In a paper entitled 'Scaling law for excitons in 2D perovskite quantum wells', published in the journal Nature Communications, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...