SCRYcity Alpha version VIP Conference Ended Successfully in Shanghai

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / SCRYcity international Alpha version VIP release conference, an international conference held by the developers of SCRYcity - world's first decentralized blockchain app, was held on June 9th in Shanghai and the Scry team demonstrated what they have achieved in blockchain industry during last one year. More than 300 partners around the world were invited to the conference hall, including FENBUSHI Capital, IOT CPChian, Sight Plus AR, Lianantech for format code verification, decentralized exchange Cybex, exchange bitgogo and coinmex, as well as azex exchange, Tuoniaox, Medishares, Alchemint, Merculet, Hashgard.

At the conference, SCRY CEO Eva explained the different aspects of SCRYcity blockchain to the key shareholders.

"SCRYcity will extend the type of smart contract continuously. Since the launch has been successful, we will move on to work on the protocol layer for providing SaaS service for developers. Blockchain development has proved to be too much cost and time-intensive for developers as they have spent half or one year and read many source codes", said the CEO.

"SCRY protocol is specialized for developers focusing on Dapp development, for those team who may not be able to find reliable data source, we provide efficient implements and they can get connected with different data base of SCRY, deploy different types of data and combine it with smart contract. The third one is our double chain, which is an independent blockchain product, has been tested before", she added.

The CEO also informed that on June 13th, DDD will be put on SCRY wallet, and the gateway will exchange ERC20 token with the new SCRYcity token, which can be used on public chain and for making transactions.

"At the time of withdrawal, SCRYcity token will be auto-converted to DDD in user's wallet. The fourth part is our distributed storage, which is in the testing phase but cannot be applied now, as it is a retractable chain. Over the past ten months, we have finished 90% protocol layer development, 80% public chain, and testing level in distributed storage. Dapp will be fully rolled out on June 13th this year and VIP and DDD holders can directly use it on SCRYcity", she stated while delivering her speech to the members of the media and key stakeholders.

One of the developers informed that the whole ecosystem will be developed by 2020 and developers can develop their own Dapp quickly based on smart contract data provided by SCRYcity public chain and protocol. "It will only take 30-45 days to finish a single logical system development, including financial data verification and high concurrency data. We will open two parts of the SCRYcity, one is SCRYcity Dapp, and the other one is cashbox wallet. Users can open their wallet realize smart contract transactions directly by using cashbox", he told the press.

SCRYcity also demonstrated a variety of systems at the press conference, including IM message with instant self-delete feature, interactions between community friends, and three add-on services - flight data, sports match, and financial index contract. The unique Avatar system can provide more than twenty million "cool" character images for over 6 billion users around the world.

"Users can participate in world-wide real data source smart contract transaction by using DDD, including sports match such as world cup, financial index and flight related posts. English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese users play freely, making it become the first decentralized data smart contract Dapp. Furthermore, SCRYcity provides smart contract light node service for client users, interesting and secure encryption social function, even strangers around the world can talk directly with each other."

