

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the company will present new data from its immunology portfolio, including cornerstone treatments OLUMIANT (baricitinib) and Taltz (ixekizumab), at EULAR 2018 in Amsterdam from June 13-16, 2018. Highlights for baricitinib include results from a global Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of two doses of baricitinib for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Highlights for Taltz at EULAR include three-year safety and efficacy data from SPIRIT-P1, a Phase 3 study evaluating Taltz for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis in patients naïve to biologic treatment.



Lotus Mallbris, global head of immunology product development, Lilly Bio-Medicines, stated: 'We are excited to be sharing data evaluating baricitinib as a potential treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus, underscoring the potential of our immunology portfolio.'



