

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in May, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.9 percent rise in April.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in May and utility costs went up by 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in May.



