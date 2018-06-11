Burhan the Bear Guesses Results of Football Fixtures

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Belonging to the young Ahmad from Saudi Arabia, a little teddy bear dazzled his owner and the local community with what appears to be its ability to guess football results, but not any result, hang in there, the KSA vs Japan winner. The game took place at the King Fahd Stadium on September 5, 2017.

Handpicked by Ahmad, 8 years old Saudi boy, from the shelves of IKEA in Riyadh, Burhan is a special teddy bear as he shows great interest for football but also Ahmad and Burhan always gather with friends and family for football games. He seems to guess results of matches; his recent golden shot was KSA vs Japan friendlies in September 2017. On one August night, friends and family were gathered at Ahmad's parents' house and Fahad Muwallad, the Saudi national team football player, happened to be there. Driven by excitement and curiosity, Muwallad popped the question of who will win the upcoming friendlies between KSA and Japan. As soon as Burhan guessed KSA, everybody began cheering eager for it to be correct.

Commenting on Burhan's guess, Fahad Muwallad said: "Althougha teddy bear, Burhan's presence during football matches is exquisite, we develop great positivity when he is around no matter what the actual results will turn out to be."

When asked about his teddy bear, Ahmad got very emotional and excited "He makes me laugh at all times and I always find him eating my cookies. He always comforts me when I am sad. Most of all he guesses football games' results."

About Burhan :

Burhan is not a simple toy, he is alive with a character. As sweet as honey, Burhan is a loving, fun bear, witty and incredibly sociable. Although he enjoys being outdoors playing football, surprisingly he is a savvy social media user and spends good hours interacting with people. He shares news and quotes, likes pictures and even comments mostly on football topics. The bear is serious about this and he is exceptionally fun. Physically he looks small but Burhan is 18 human years of age, he has a big heart and just like all other bears, besides the natural weakness for honey, he has Achilles heels: fish and cookies.

