MAG Interactive Launches Paint Hit Globally

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today mobile developer and publisher MAG Interactive announced that Paint Hit, a lively and addictive game of skill, is available for download globally on App Store and Google Play.



Paint Hit tests players' timing skills through the deceptively easy task of throwing paint. Before they know it, players are sucked into increasingly difficult, and joyfully maddening levels, as they fight their way toward a perfect combination of paint splotches to complete each level.



"During our monthly hackathons, our teams come up with countless interesting game concepts, which we rigorously test in order to find the next big thing " says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive. "The response from the players when market testing Paint Hit was so overwhelming that we decided to speed up the process and release the game globally after a very short testing period. The game shows a lot of potential and we are excited about this addition to our game portfolio"



In Paint Hit players shoot paint balls to color spinning towers over hundreds of increasingly challenging levels. With each paintball throw, players colour a part of the tower, making it increasingly difficult to hit uncoloured portions with the next attempt. If a shot lands on an area of the tower that they already painted, they lose the round. Additionally, players must face a boss tower every few levels that pushes their accuracy skills to the limit and makes victory taste that much better. Fast-paced, frantic painting fun is balanced out with calming ambient music - perfect for concentrating on that critical clean shot in this super casual game.

This announcement contains inside information pursuant to Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation relating to MAG Interactive AB (publ).

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on June 11, 2018 at 13.00 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / VD

+46 (0)8-644-35-40

daniel@maginteractive.com

Magnus Wiklander / CFO

+46 (0)8-644-35-40

magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.com

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive AB (publ) is a leading Swedish developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. The company reaches over 10 million monthly active players with a portfolio consisting of ten successful games that have generated over 200 million downloads in total. The most successful titles like Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain have all reached #1 spots on the App Store and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach. MAG Interactive is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/mag-interactive-launches-paint-hit-globally,c2544769

The following files are available for download: